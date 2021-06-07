SpartanNash Launching Telemedicine Services to Provide Convenient, Affordable Care for Pharmacy Guests

To help pharmacy guests find convenient and affordable care, Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced an innovative partnership with Bonum Health to provide telemedicine services at all Company-owned pharmacies. Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods pharmacy patients now have direct access to health providers through the Bonum Health mobile app and website.

SpartanNash Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Patients can log in for a one-time visit for $29 or purchase a telemedicine subscription for $11 per month. Monthly subscriptions provide one adult and all household dependents (18 and younger) with up to five telemedicine visits monthly. Bonum Health providers specialize in everyday care and non-emergency services. Prescriptions, if needed, are prescribed directly to the SpartanNash pharmacy for added convenience.

“The SpartanNash partnership with Bonum Health promotes equitable access to U.S. Board-Certified providers and allows any guest who may be uninsured, under-insured or simply looking for cost savings with immediate, high-quality care,” SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam said. “This offering builds on the many great services and care already available from our SpartanNash pharmacists.”

In addition to this new telemedicine offering, SpartanNash pharmacies provide vaccinations (including COVID-19 vaccines), COVID-19 testing, Timely Meds, the Medsave Card, medication safety initiatives and more. SpartanNash operates 86 pharmacies in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Together, Bonum Health and SpartanNash can deliver an easy end-to-end healthcare experience for patients who are on the go and needing quick, reliable medical advice, followed by a convenient place to pick up prescriptions, groceries and other household necessities,” said Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba. “With this partnership, Bonum Health and SpartanNash clinicians can seamlessly coordinate care to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

About TRxADE Group, Inc.

TRxADE Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace [trxade.com] serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services [bonumhealth.com]. For more information on TRxADE Group, please visit the Company’s IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com [investors.trxadegroup.com].

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005251/en/