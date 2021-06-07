Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) and Iora Health is fair to 1Life Healthcare shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether 1Life Healthcare and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for 1Life Healthcare shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for 1Life Healthcare shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of 1Life Healthcare shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

