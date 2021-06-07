Adial Pharmaceuticals Comments on Article in ‘The Atlantic,’ Highlighting the Second Pandemic of Addiction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, commends Kate Julian and The Atlantic for highlighting the major crisis facing our
society in her article America Has a Drinking Problem. The article highlights the complexity of the factors driving alcohol use and its pervasiveness in human society and,
particularly, in the United States.
William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “We appreciate the spotlight that Ms. Julian and The Atlantic have put on the increase in Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 induced lockdowns—the ‘Second Pandemic of Addiction,’ as further highlighted in my recent podcast interview with the Wall Street Resource.”
Key statistics regarding Alcohol Use Disorder include:
- In the United States, approximately 35 million people each year suffer from AUD, resulting in significant health, social and financial costs according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (“NIAAA”) and Journal of the American Medical Association (“JAMA”).
- Excessive alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for 31% of driving fatalities in the United States (NIAAA Alcohol Facts & Statistics).
- AUD contributes to over 200 different diseases and 10% of children live with a person that has an alcohol problem (NIAAA Alcohol Facts & Statistics).
- 5-6% of new cancers and cancer deaths globally are directly attributable to alcohol (American Society of Clinical Oncologists).
- Alcohol is the leading cause of death in people ages 15-49 globally (The Lancet).
- AUD costs the United States economy about $250 billion annually, with heavy drinking accounting for greater than 75% of the social and health related costs (The Centers for Disease Control).
- Only 7.7% of patients, or approximately 2.7 million people, with AUD are estimated to have been treated in any way and only 3.6% by a physician, or approximately 1.3 million people (JAMA).
- AUD in the United States appears to be growing with almost a 50% increase in prevalence between 2002 and 2013 (JAMA).
About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
0 Kommentare