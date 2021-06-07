Adial Pharmaceuticals Comments on Article in ‘The Atlantic,’ Highlighting the Second Pandemic of Addiction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, commends Kate Julian and The Atlantic for highlighting the major crisis facing our society in her article America Has a Drinking Problem. The article highlights the complexity of the factors driving alcohol use and its pervasiveness in human society and, particularly, in the United States.



William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “We appreciate the spotlight that Ms. Julian and The Atlantic have put on the increase in Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 induced lockdowns—the ‘Second Pandemic of Addiction,’ as further highlighted in my recent podcast interview with the Wall Street Resource.”