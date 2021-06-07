 
checkAd

iBrands Corporation Appoints New CEO And Changes Business Focus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:30  |  65   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holdings company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Billionaire Frank Ekejija as its new Chairman, President and CEO and changed the company’s business focus, respectively.

“iBrands Corporation has an enormous intrinsic value because we have loaded the basis for the benefit of the shareholders and stakeholders. Moving forward the company will be engaged in providing Merchant / Private Banking, Venture Capital, Asset Management and Wealth Creation Services to public and private companies. iBrands Corporation is well capitalized to support our admitted partners and clients operations around the world. We are strategically situated and positioned to serve the capital markets,” said Frank Ekejija, new Chairman, President and CEO of iBrands Corporation.

On July 8th 2018, NVC Fund Holding Trust capitalized the company by acquiring 912,094,926 shares of IBRC Series F Preferred Stock priced at $4 per share, and a subsequent capitalization on September 10th 2018 for 1,000,000,000 shares of IBRC Series C Preferred Stock priced at $25 per share.

NVC Fund Holding Trust is the registered and beneficial owner of mineral exploration properties located in Carbon County, Wyoming containing large deposits of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium and other valued rich rare earth minerals.

About NVC Fund Holding Trust

NVC Fund Holding Trust is a private equity investor in Natural Resources, Rare Earth, Oil and Gas, Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Merchant Private Banking, Trust Management, Wealth Aggregation, Investment Trading, Blockchain Technology, Fintech Cryptocurrency, and Business Financial Services.

The company can be found at: https://nvcfund.com/

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation acquires and operates various market brands having unique market positions within sectors. We support entities in FinTech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technology, SaaS (software as a service), Capital Raising, Digital Marketing, Electronic Data Interchange, Energy, Mineral Resources, and Real Estate.The company was formerly known as MedSpas of America, Inc. and changed its name to iBrands Corporation in March 2009. iBrands Corporation was founded in 1994. The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Sources:

https://sec.report/Document/0001747940-18-000002/

https://sec.report/Document/0001747940-18-000003/

http://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer?symbol=IBRC&id=203 ...

NVC FUND MINERAL RIGHTS ASSETS 

CONTACT: For media and press inquiries

iBrands Corporation
Email: investorrelationsdesk@gmail.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iBrands Corporation Appoints New CEO And Changes Business Focus LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holdings company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Billionaire Frank Ekejija as its new Chairman, President and CEO and changed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board