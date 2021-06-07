 
ADM Tronics to Participate at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Northvale, NJ, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced today that it will be participating at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference.   Andre DiMino, President of ADMT, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14, 2021 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, contact a Lytham Partners representative at: 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg

“We look forward to participating in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference and discussing our company’s activities and developments during the one-on-one meetings,” stated DiMino.

ADMT designs, develops and manufactures electronic medical device technologies at its FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 Certified Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Northvale, NJ.  ADMT has extensive experience in the development of all FDA classes of medical devices with particular emphasis on non-invasive, electronic therapeutic modalities.  The Company has a pipeline of proprietary medical devices in various stages of development.

In addition to its own medical technology developments, the Company is a one-stop source for complete design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services, specifically related to US and international electronic medical device development.  Its capability in bringing a medical device from the conceptual stage, through design, development and regulatory stages into production, all in-house, differentiates ADMT from firms supplying only portions of those services. 

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device services via the ADMT website – www.admtronics.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products.  Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house.  ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly Formulations from its headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations.  ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for R&D and commercialization of diversified technologies. admtronics.com.
 
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance.  Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.  Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino
201-767-6040
andre@admtronics.com





Disclaimer

