FDCTech Completes Transformative Acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc.

The acquisition of Genesis Financial is a step-change in creating a diversified global financial services company with annualized revenue of $15 million and well-positioned for long-term growth through FDCTech's proprietary Condor trading infrastructure, complementary multi-jurisdiction regulatory licenses, proven executive team, and pipeline of potential acquisitions.



Irvine, CA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it had entered into a purchase agreement ("Agreement") under which the Company will acquire up to 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial, Inc. ("GFNL") in a stock-for-stock transaction.