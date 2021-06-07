 
checkAd

FDCTech Completes Transformative Acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:30  |  101   |   |   

The acquisition of Genesis Financial is a step-change in creating a diversified global financial services company with annualized revenue of $15 million and well-positioned for long-term growth through FDCTech's proprietary Condor trading infrastructure, complementary multi-jurisdiction regulatory licenses, proven executive team, and pipeline of potential acquisitions.

Irvine, CA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it had entered into a purchase agreement ("Agreement") under which the Company will acquire up to 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial, Inc. ("GFNL") in a stock-for-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the Agreement, GFNL shareholders will receive 70,000,000 shares of the Company, representing an equity value of approximately $35 million based on a $0.50 per share price. The board of directors of each of the Company and GFNL has approved the transaction. Accordingly, the GFNL board recommended that GFNL stockholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement effective June 2, 2021. The GFNL stockholders voted all of GFNL shares in favor of the transaction at the special meeting. Under the Agreement, the Company entered into a voting agreement with certain stockholders of GFNL common stock. Accordingly, the GFNL shares subject to the Agreement represent approximately 96% of the current outstanding equity interest and voting power of the GFNL common stock.

The acquisition highlights include but not limited to:

  • Topline growth with annualized forecasted revenue run-rate of over $15 million in fees from wealth management and tax/accounting advisory business.
  • Advising $540 million funds under advisement (FUA) and managing $62 million funds under management (FUM) through approximately 114 licensed advisers and implementing the digital platform.
  • Access to the Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) enables the Company to provide a wide variety of financial services, including but not limited to financial product advice for various asset classes and deal in financial products with retail and wholesale clients.
  • Access to the Australian Credit License (ACL) enables the Company to provide aggregator, mortgage, and finance broker services for various loans, leases, and credit card services.
  • Access to the Australian wealth management market, which is the fourth-largest in the world valued at over $2.1 trillion, and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a group of ten nations with favorable trade and regulatory relationships with Australia.
  • A platform to execute the Company's merger & acquisition strategy in the Australian independent dealer group market to add significant revenue growth, FUA, FUM, and other economies of scale.
  • Ability to upgrade AFSL license to FX/CFDs brokerage license under Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) by meeting net tangible assets and other terms and conditions.
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDCTech Completes Transformative Acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc. The acquisition of Genesis Financial is a step-change in creating a diversified global financial services company with annualized revenue of $15 million and well-positioned for long-term growth through FDCTech's proprietary Condor trading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board