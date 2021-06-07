 
Detailed Mapping Identifies Areas of Extensive Quartz Veins and Discovers New Gold Occurrence at Isabella Project, Chile

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Company”) has mapped an area of extensive quartz veins in the newly staked Isabella Oriental concession block. Mapping has also been extended to the Docamavida area south of Isabella where a new style of gold occurrence has been discovered. Both areas are outside of the target areas undergoing drill testing by the Company.

Dr Tony Harwood, President of Montero commented: “I am pleased to confirm by mapping an extensive vein system identified in recently staked Isabella Oriental area to the east of the current drilling program. Our mapping has also discovered a new gold occurrence associated with tourmaline breccia dykes in the Docamavida area to the south. The mapping confirms that granite-hosted gold-silver mineralized quartz veins extend along the entire 12 kilometers of the southern granite sediment contact in the Isabella district.”

The Company has completed a detailed mapping program in select areas to better understand the occurrences of mineralized quartz veins and their spatial association within and adjacent to leucogranite (Figure 1). The mapping has identified a narrow (200 m) band of volcanic rocks that extends in an east-west direction adjacent to the southern contact of the Isabella granite. The volcanic unit is host to numerous gossan breccia boulders that occur south of the Isabella East property and which have been previously described by the Company.

Isabella Oriental Detailed Map Area
The mapping has identified numerous structurally controlled quartz veins that are spatially associated with a leucogranite phase of the Isabella granite. Previous sampling of the veins prior to Montero reported assays up to 0.56 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag. Two dominant quartz vein systems are identified; a 1.25 km long north-east trending vein array, and a 1 km long north-south trending vein array. Individual quartz veins are up to 3 m in width. Mapping has also confirmed the extent of volcanic rocks within the metasediments along the southern contact of the Isabella granite pluton. Quartz veins have been identified within the volcanics and also in metasediment adjacent to the leucogranite and represent exploration targets for potential Au-Ag mineralized quartz veins.

