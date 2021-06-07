Detailed Mapping Identifies Areas of Extensive Quartz Veins and Discovers New Gold Occurrence at Isabella Project, Chile

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Company”) has mapped an area of extensive quartz veins in the newly staked Isabella Oriental concession block. Mapping has also been extended to the Docamavida area south of Isabella where a new style of gold occurrence has been discovered. Both areas are outside of the target areas undergoing drill testing by the Company.



Dr Tony Harwood, President of Montero commented: “I am pleased to confirm by mapping an extensive vein system identified in recently staked Isabella Oriental area to the east of the current drilling program. Our mapping has also discovered a new gold occurrence associated with tourmaline breccia dykes in the Docamavida area to the south. The mapping confirms that granite-hosted gold-silver mineralized quartz veins extend along the entire 12 kilometers of the southern granite sediment contact in the Isabella district.”