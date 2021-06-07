 
Lithium Hydroxide Engineering Study

Autor: Accesswire
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Metso Outotec and WSP in Canada (WSP) to prepare a Phase II engineering study for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate for the electric vehicle and energy storage system battery industries.

Phase II Engineering Study for an integrated lithium hydroxide plant

Metso Outotec will design the calcination process of spodumene concentrate (which would include spodumene concentrate from Phase I of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project but also possibly from other sources), and study the chemical process to produce lithium hydroxide monohydrate from calcined spodumene concentrate. WSP Canada Inc. will design the infrastructure related to the process plant and will act as the integrator for the study. Critical Elements will provide the market study information for the economic analysis.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. Metso Outotec has global experience on developing lithium extraction technology and has engineered and delivered processing plants for industrial minerals globally for decades. It has engaged its own R&D to both process and equipment development to lithium processes, targeting especially for battery grade lithium hydroxide. Its reference list of studies and engineering projects of lithium plants as well as its proprietary equipment deliveries keep on growing on projects world-wide.

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering, design, and strategic advisory services in Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors. WSP has previously conducted the surface infrastructure feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project.

The end product of the plant would be battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LMH, >56.5%). It is currently anticipated that the plant capacity would be approximately 27,000 tpa of LMH, as Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). The plant would also be capable of producing battery grade lithium carbonate. It is further anticipated that the plant would consist of the following main process areas:

