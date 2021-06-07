 
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:52  |  104   |   |   

- Increased health awareness together with growing trend of consuming nutritional food products will fuel sales opportunities in nutrition bars market during assessment period 2020–2030

- North America is dominant region in the market for nutrition bars

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising consumer preference toward adopting healthy eating habits is generating promising demand for various types of nutrition bars in all worldwide locations. At present, protein-rich bars, energy bars, low carbohydrate bars, and meal replacement bars are some of the key product types available in the global nutrition bars market.

According to a new research report by Transparency Market Research, the global nutrition bars market will gain the valuation of over ~US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was estimated to account for over US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020.

Nutrition Bars Market: Key Findings

  • Increased Pool of Health Conscious Population Boosts Market Sales

Over the period of past few years, a remarkable growth in health awareness is observed among major populace from all across the globe. People today are consciously opting for the food products that offer nutritional values along with the taste. This scenario is creating massive sales opportunities for vendors working in the global nutrition bars market.

  • Players Focus on Strategic Alliances with Social Media Influencers to Boost Product Sales

Several enterprises in the global nutrition bars market are utilizing various strategic promotional activities to grow awareness regarding their products. As a part of their strategy, companies are engaging in paid partnerships with various social media influencers. These strategies are estimated to bring lucrative avenues for the global nutrition bars market in the forthcoming years.

  • Growing Preference Toward On-the-Go Food Items Fuels Demand for Nutrition Bars

Owing to the busy lifestyle of major population living in all major locations across the globe, this customer pool is inclined toward consuming on-the-go food items that are easy to carry as well as provide nutritional values. This scenario is bringing extensive sales avenues in the global market for nutrition bars from all across the globe.

