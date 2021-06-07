 
Alipay and Helbiz Renew Their Commitment to Restart Tourism ahead of the European Soccer Championship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:55  |  101   |   |   

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), announced a partnership renewal with Alipay, the leading international digital payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group. Helbiz will join forces with Alipay to offer a safe and convenient mobility service for tourism, safely and in conjunction with the kick-off of the European Championships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005482/en/

Alipay and Helbiz Renew Their Commitment to Restart Tourism ahead of the European Soccer Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Alipay and Helbiz Renew Their Commitment to Restart Tourism ahead of the European Soccer Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the recent launch of a special audio guide in Rome to signal for the resumption of tourist activities, both Helbiz and Alipay are committed to bolstering tourism efforts across Italy. The two companies have therefore launched a new co-branding strategy, united by a highly innovative and sustainable vision that drives them to overcome structural and cultural barriers in their respective sectors and revolutionize the way of living online and offline. As part of the partnership, 1,500 electric scooters in Rome will now feature the Alipay logo, visually signaling this important partnership.

In addition, the partnership will include the development of a virtual Helbiz showcase on the Alipay app (for Chinese and Asian users), which allows users to easily locate and rent available Helbiz vehicles. This makes the experience completely effortless, bringing the vision of both companies together. In addition to being the most convenient and secure payment method, the Alipay app offers Chinese tourists a real meeting point, providing all of the tools to help the potential tourist experience with information, discounts and services.

Alipay is particularly attentive to the environment, and for years has had a program called Ant Forest that allows its users to receive points and plant virtual trees for every sustainable action they complete. Some actions include taking public transport or transport with low environmental impact, buying or reselling second-hand and so on, to then reforest arid areas in China. The company has also embarked on an important path that will lead it to be completely carbon free by 2030.

