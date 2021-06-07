Nuvei Announces Closing of US$500 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., Credit Suisse, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering. BMO Capital Markets, Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. also acted as underwriters for the Offering (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced today the closing of the previously announced secondary offering on a bought deal basis of an aggregate of 7,165,378 subordinate voting shares of the Company at a purchase price of US$69.78 per subordinate voting share for total gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of approximately US$500 million (the “Offering”).

As part of the Offering, the selling shareholders (except the management shareholders) granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until July 7, 2021, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the offering price to cover over-allotments.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets. With supports for over 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Gerstein

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

agerstein@nuvei.com



