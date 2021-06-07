 
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025 Ken Research

  • The content services market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.9% and the Technology Services with a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2020-2025F.
  • Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is anticipated to witness the entry of large number of global content and technology companies in the next few years.
Massive Growth in Population to Drive E-Learning Growth: Saudi Arabia to witness urgent needs for e-learning owing to the massive population growth vis-à-vis the scarcity of teachers in both quantity and quality, including the need to reduce financial burden. Saudi Arabia's population is relatively young thereby increasing the demand for the education market. The lack of higher education facilities in Saudi Arabia is leading to an increased demand for the e-learning services. The country is witnessing an increase in the women learners with family obligations and limitations who wish to avail the e-learning services rather than attend the physical classrooms. To tap this growing need of education the country is witnessing the emergence of both local and global e-learning companies.

Surging Adoption of Technologies to Drive E-Learning Growth: The e-learning market in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to witness an increase in the adoption of technologies to stay up to date the market. The integration of LMS with smart classes across universities and schools in the Kingdom is expected to contribute to the growth of the E-learning market. The implementation of advanced technology services, which can enhance the quality of learning material, is estimated to aid the growth of overall e-learning industry revenues in the future. Integration of processes within the companies and institutions so as to judge the performance of students and employees has become important over the past few years. This is further anticipated to add value to the e-learning technology services industry.

Suring Demand from Corporate Sector: The e-learning market is anticipated to grow in the next few years owing to the rising adoption of e-learning services among the corporate that are more willing to opt for a certification course to develop their skills and knowhow. The e-learning companies have started collaborating with renowned institutions across the world to provide valuable certified courses to their end users. The rising acceptance of e-learning certification courses in the corporate sector in Saudi Arabia is to attracting the individuals to avail such courses from the e-learning companies.

