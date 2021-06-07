 
Introducing the Cintas Total Clean Program First-of-its-Kind Program for Helping Customers Offer Cleaner, Safer Environments

07.06.2021, 16:00  |  62   |   |   

As more public facilities and private organizations prepare to welcome back employees, customers and visitors in 2021, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is the only company offering a Total Clean program that promotes cleaner, safer environments.

“We’re proud to serve as the only company providing a Total Clean Program that includes three key facets: Essential Cleaning Supplies, Hygienically Clean Laundering and on-site UltraClean Services. We’re continuously striving to improve how we serve businesses, just as we’ve done for more than 90 years, and the Total Clean Program is another example of that,” says Jim Rozakis, President and COO, Rental Division, Cintas.

To support businesses, hospitals, schools and restaurants as they work to meet expectations for a deeper clean, the Cintas Total Clean Program includes a wide array of products for customers to choose from, with scheduled delivery and on-site services.

  • ESSENTIAL CLEANING SUPPLIES: The COVID-19 pandemic stretched supply chains worldwide. The Cintas supply chain, built upon a foundation of national and international networks, helps businesses procure the cleaning products they need, including the most in-demand items such as toilet tissue, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Working in tandem with the 480 Cintas facilities throughout the United States and Canada, Cintas Service Sales Representatives provide reliable delivery service.

    As part of the Total Clean Program’s Essential Cleaning Supplies, you can count on having the inventory that you rely on delivered — from hand sanitizer and restroom supplies, to disposable gloves, face masks and more.
  • HYGIENICALLY CLEAN LAUNDERING: Cintas Hygienically Clean Laundering uses industrial wash processes with higher washing and drying temperatures, stronger mechanical action, and unique wash formulas, all designed to destroy microorganisms that live on textiles, including fabric masks and uniforms. Specialized apparel such as scrubs and isolation gowns for frontline workers are delivered clean and ready for healthcare.

    In addition to uniforms, hygienically clean laundering extends to other textiles used to clean a facility. Clean microfiber wipes and mop heads are the perfect companion to ready-to-use cleaning chemicals, allowing customers to work more effectively.
  • ON-SITE ULTRACLEAN SERVICES: UltraClean restroom service helps sanitize, remove soil and substantially decrease bacteria with a high-pressure deep cleaning process that conventional tools and in-house staff can’t achieve.

    Electrostatic Disinfectant Service consists of the electrostatic application of a broad-spectrum disinfectant that’s effective against a broad range of microorganisms on applied surfaces and touchpoints, killing 99.9% of bacteria.*

The Cintas Total Clean Program encompasses all aspects of cleaning and is designed with the customer in mind, no matter the size or focus of the business. For more information, visit cintas.com/total-clean-program.


*Disclaimer: Customer is responsible for any pre-treatment cleaning of identified surfaces prior to application of disinfectant. PurTabs Effervescent Disinfection Tablets are for use on hard, non-porous surfaces. This information is not intended for and does not apply to residents of the following states: Maine, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Alaska. The statements provided here should not be considered pesticidal claims in any jurisdiction not allowing such claims. Cintas makes no representation, guarantee or warranty regarding the reduction, prevention, or elimination of any particular bacteria, virus, microorganism, infectious agent, illness or disease.

About Cintas Corporation
 Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario is a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas helps more than 55,000 Canadian businesses of all types and sizes get ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday.

The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

