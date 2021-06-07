MyMD Pharmaceuticals Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

“Inclusion in the extensively referenced Russell indexes will provide us with increased visibility within the investment community and the opportunity to communicate our story to a broader audience of potential, new investors,” stated Chris Chapman, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MyMD is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF-α and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune diseases, including those currently treated with non-selective TNF-α blocking drugs, and aging and longevity. Supera-CBD is a drug platform based on a novel (patent pending) synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that targets numerous key receptors including CB2 and opioid receptors and inhibits monoamine oxidase. Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, that includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as a drug. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.