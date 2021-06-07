 
Quanterix’ Simoa Technology Powers Largest and Most Diverse Global Investigation of Plasma Neurofilament Light’s Role in Dementia Diagnosis

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that its Simoa technology has been used in a worldwide collaborative study of the plasma neurofilament light (NfL) biomarker to evaluate its utility for a range of neurological conditions. Published in Nature Communications, the research marks the most robust effort to date assessing the use of NfL in blood to screen for neurodegeneration as a cause of cognitive symptoms; differentiate among neurodegenerative disorders and distinguish psychiatric disorders; and derive age-related concentration cutoffs that may help to maximize plasma NfL’s usefulness in a clinical setting.

“NfL is a widely recognized biomarker for measuring axonal injury and neuronal death, but current testing techniques in cerebral spinal fluid are invasive and painful, limiting its full potential for routine care,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix and Founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH). “Studies conducted by the world’s pre-eminent researchers have demonstrated the importance of plasma-based NfL and validate it as a viable alternative. However, few studies go as far as this to showcase plasma NfL’s many advantages for non-invasive, routine neurodegenerative screenings and diagnostics. Through the high-fidelity detection capabilities of Simoa, this research team has charted new territory and further established blood based NfL as a critical and invaluable marker in the ongoing effort to detect, differentiate and, ultimately, improve treatment for a range of cognitive conditions, from Alzheimer’s Disease to depression.”

For this study, 2269 total individuals were examined from two independent multicenter cohorts from King’s College London and the Swedish BioFINDER study using the Simoa platform and Quanterix’ in-house assays. The research team analyzed the distribution of plasma NfL in cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals; the Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) continuum and a broad cross-section of other neurodegenerative disorders; Down syndrome and depression. The ultra-sensitive biomarker platform enabled the team to further inspect the accuracy, sensitivity and specificity of blood based NfL in differentiating neurodegenerative disorders from each other and CU individuals. Finally, the study uncovered new evidence to determine and validate age-related concentration cutoffs for plasma NfL across the range of disorders under observation.

