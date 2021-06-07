Starrett Sets Date for Annual Stockholders Meeting
At the Board of Directors’ meeting held on June 2, 2021, the Directors of The L. S. Starrett Company set the record date for those entitled to vote at the annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on October 13, 2021, as at the close of business on August 13, 2021.
