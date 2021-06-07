Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of May 2021

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in May 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 2,437 thousand, compared to EUR 1,172 thousand in May 2020, an increase of 108%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,638 thousand compared to EUR 599 thousand in May 2020, an increase of 174%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 425 thousand, compared to EUR 540 thousand in May 2020, a decrease of 21%. Despite the pandemic, sales in Germany had developed positively last year, and in May in particular, we saw catch-up effects from the lock-down month of April 2020. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 374 thousand, compared to EUR 33 thousand in May 2020, a plus of 1,041%.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

May January - May in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 USA 1,638 599 1,764 7,288 5,112 8,702 Germany 425 540 419 2,272 1,993 1,844 Europe (ex Germany) 374 33 241 867 869 996 Total revenue from product sales 2,437 1,172 2,424 10,427 7,975 11,543 Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 120 64 0 6,392 108 Total revenue 2,437 1,292 2,488 10,427 14,367 11,651

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.