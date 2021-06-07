 
checkAd

Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 16:15  |  101   |   |   

GURUGRAM, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings:-

  • MCO movement in Malaysia amidst COVID-19 reduced number of operating hours of Pharmacies but resulted in an increase of ~15% in online delivery for product categories majorly Personal Care, Sanitizers and Nutrition & Health Supplements.
  • The Malaysian Cabinet with aim of reducing costs to customers introduced External Reference Pricing policy in May '19 to benchmark drug prices at wholesale and retail levels. However, the policy reduced trade margins for drugs in the country and led to a cascading effect to all the pharmacy players in the country. 
  • Healthcare spending in 2019 accounted for 10% of total budget of Malaysia wherein government's goal is to achieve the long term growth to be aligned with the WHO recommended healthcare spending of 7% of GDP.
Ken Research Logo

Growing Number of Licences issued: Cumulative number of License A/B/E and NaOH issued under the Poison Act 1952 by the Pharmacy Enforcement is persistently increasing from approximately 9,000 in 2017 to more than 10,000 in 2019 wherein more than 50% of the total license issued in 2019 was accounted by License A, which is issued to a pharmacist to import, store and deal generally by wholesale and retail or by wholesale only or by retail only.

Consolidation of Pharmacies: Larger and mid-sized pharmacy retail chains in the industry are expanding organically by acquiring or merging with smaller chains and independent stores either to enhance their geographical presence or to increase their product & service portfolio. Some recent mergers include Health Lane Family Pharmacy Sdn Bhd buying over Kumpulan Farmasi Vitacare Sdn Bhd and acquisition of Caring Pharmacy by 7 Eleven group in Malaysia.

Collaborations & Partnerships: Partnerships of pharmacies with online consultation & e-prescription companies is growing in Malaysia as Telemedicine Blueprint envisioned that by 2020, the healthcare system of the country would be transformed with developments of advanced health systems by harnessing the power of information & multimedia technologies. Amidst the COVID pandemic, health care providers observed a shift in consumer behaviour, where people are now accepting more digital services such as tele consultation, medication delivery & Covid-19 screening services.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market Ken Research GURUGRAM, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Key Findings:- MCO movement in Malaysia amidst COVID-19 reduced number of operating hours of Pharmacies but resulted in an increase of ~15% in online delivery for product categories majorly Personal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment
Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021
2021 SNEC丨Arctech Signed MoU 1GW Solar Tracker Delivery Worldwide
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus