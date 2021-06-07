Growing Number of Licences issued: Cumulative number of License A/B/E and NaOH issued under the Poison Act 1952 by the Pharmacy Enforcement is persistently increasing from approximately 9,000 in 2017 to more than 10,000 in 2019 wherein more than 50% of the total license issued in 2019 was accounted by License A, which is issued to a pharmacist to import, store and deal generally by wholesale and retail or by wholesale only or by retail only.

Consolidation of Pharmacies: Larger and mid-sized pharmacy retail chains in the industry are expanding organically by acquiring or merging with smaller chains and independent stores either to enhance their geographical presence or to increase their product & service portfolio. Some recent mergers include Health Lane Family Pharmacy Sdn Bhd buying over Kumpulan Farmasi Vitacare Sdn Bhd and acquisition of Caring Pharmacy by 7 Eleven group in Malaysia.

Collaborations & Partnerships: Partnerships of pharmacies with online consultation & e-prescription companies is growing in Malaysia as Telemedicine Blueprint envisioned that by 2020, the healthcare system of the country would be transformed with developments of advanced health systems by harnessing the power of information & multimedia technologies. Amidst the COVID pandemic, health care providers observed a shift in consumer behaviour, where people are now accepting more digital services such as tele consultation, medication delivery & Covid-19 screening services.