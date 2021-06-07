 
checkAd

Lleida.net's General Shareholders' Meeting approves the distribution of a 25 per cent increase in dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 16:25  |  80   |   |   

MADRID, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Shareholders' Meeting of Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) unanimously approved today to distribute 25 per cent more dividends than last year.

100 per cent of shareholders present at the meeting voted in favour of the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.25 cents of euro per share, which shall be paid on June 17.

Accordingly, the company will pay out more than 245,000 euros gross to its shareholders, with which it wishes to thank them for their support in what has been the best year in its history.

Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, stated that "for Lleida.net management team, giving dividends to all the shareholders who have supported us in good times and bad is not only a recognition but also a bet for the future."

This is the second time Lleida.net distributes dividends, after having done it for the first time in its history last year.

The General Meeting unanimously approved the management of Sisco Sapena and his management team at the head of the company during 2020.

The meeting, which was held telematically for reasons of health and safety prudence, also approved the implementation of a new treasury stock plan and ratified with 99.05% of the votes the appointment of Jorge Sainz de Vicuña Barroso as an independent external director.

A total of 50.32% of shareholders were represented at the meeting.

In 2020, the company increased its sales by 20 per cent to 16.42 million euros.

The company's Ebitda for the year was also 2.57 million euros, or 17 per cent over the same period of the previous year.

In 2020, the Spanish company consolidated its position as one of the leading players in the e-signature, e-notification and e-procurement market in Europe.

With more than 200 patents awarded in some 60 countries, the company has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.

Over the past year, the company's assets grew by 24 per cent year-on-year to 13.2 million euros, while financial debt decreased by 539,000 euros, or 15 per cent year-on-year.

This trend was consolidated in the first quarter of 2021, in which Lleida.net earned 475% more than in the same period last year.

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: El Condor Pasa - günstiger Explorer

Diskussion: NeutriSci International hat mit NeuEnergy "a smarter energy choice" - kann RedBull einpack
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lleida.net's General Shareholders' Meeting approves the distribution of a 25 per cent increase in dividends MADRID, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The General Shareholders' Meeting of Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) unanimously approved today to distribute 25 per cent more dividends than last year. 100 per cent of shareholders present at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment
Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021
2021 SNEC丨Arctech Signed MoU 1GW Solar Tracker Delivery Worldwide
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus