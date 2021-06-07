 
checkAd

Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 16:15  |  101   |   |   

Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”) (NASDAQ: MDCA) and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, urging shareholders to approve the Stagwell-MDC combination. The comments were posted to BusinessWire and on LinkedIn.

In his comments, Mr. Penn notes “now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination.”

The full text of his comments are as follows:

To Interested Parties:

It’s time for MDCA shareholders to unite to get the Stagwell-MDC combination across the finish line.

Nearly 10,000 jobs and careers have hung in the balance for almost a year and now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination.

Today, Stagwell has taken two major actions:

  1. Announced our intended Board of Directors nominees and agreed to have a majority independent Board. We have pledged to have an independent Board of Directors and nominated stellar new Directors including Rodney Slater, former Secretary of Transportation; Paul Richardson, the former CFO of WPP; and Brandt Vaughn, COO/CIO of the Ballmer Group. This is a high-powered Board for a new, high-powered company. They would serve in addition to members from the existing Board.
  2. Indicated a willingness to give up 20 million shares Stagwell would have received under the terms of the original deal struck between Stagwell and MDC’s Special Committee in December (and several other changes) if the Special Committee can obtain unquestioned and broad support from MDCA shareholders in the near term. The full terms proposed are here: https://bit.ly/3z8w7mY. This would in effect move the deal, we believe, to nearly a 30/70 split from the originally proposed 18/82 split and the 26/74 split that was negotiated by the Special Committee. The value of these 20 million shares, as of the close on Friday, was $100 million dollars. Remember that on the day we submitted our original proposal to combine with MDCA last June, the entire equity value of MDCA was hovering around $100 million dollars.

When it comes to governance, I hope all shareholders will recognize the quality of these new Directors and the role they can play in helping to steer this new company to greater heights. When it comes to deal economics, I hope shareholders will see our proposed “bump” as a significant concession and look to the mutual success we can all have if we close this deal now. We have made this most recent economic proposal despite a strong defense by the Special Committee of the deal we struck (link: https://bit.ly/3ikLJxB) and our own belief that the deal agreed in December is fair and reasonable as it stands. However, we wanted to indicate our willingness to go the extra mile on behalf of the future of the company with this potential revision. We are making this one-time, best and final offer in order to drive this transaction to a smooth approval and quick closing. It’s deal or no deal time.

Seite 1 von 6
MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”) (NASDAQ: MDCA) and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, urging shareholders to approve the Stagwell-MDC combination. The comments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
Mark Penn Comments On the Pending Stagwell and MDCA Combination