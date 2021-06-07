Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer

In his comments, Mr. Penn notes “now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination.”

Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”) (NASDAQ: MDCA) and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, urging shareholders to approve the Stagwell-MDC combination. The comments were posted to BusinessWire and on LinkedIn.

The full text of his comments are as follows:

To Interested Parties:

It’s time for MDCA shareholders to unite to get the Stagwell-MDC combination across the finish line.

Nearly 10,000 jobs and careers have hung in the balance for almost a year and now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination.

Today, Stagwell has taken two major actions:

Announced our intended Board of Directors nominees and agreed to have a majority independent Board. We have pledged to have an independent Board of Directors and nominated stellar new Directors including Rodney Slater, former Secretary of Transportation; Paul Richardson, the former CFO of WPP; and Brandt Vaughn, COO/CIO of the Ballmer Group. This is a high-powered Board for a new, high-powered company. They would serve in addition to members from the existing Board. Indicated a willingness to give up 20 million shares Stagwell would have received under the terms of the original deal struck between Stagwell and MDC’s Special Committee in December (and several other changes) if the Special Committee can obtain unquestioned and broad support from MDCA shareholders in the near term. The full terms proposed are here: https://bit.ly/3z8w7mY. This would in effect move the deal, we believe, to nearly a 30/70 split from the originally proposed 18/82 split and the 26/74 split that was negotiated by the Special Committee. The value of these 20 million shares, as of the close on Friday, was $100 million dollars. Remember that on the day we submitted our original proposal to combine with MDCA last June, the entire equity value of MDCA was hovering around $100 million dollars.

When it comes to governance, I hope all shareholders will recognize the quality of these new Directors and the role they can play in helping to steer this new company to greater heights. When it comes to deal economics, I hope shareholders will see our proposed “bump” as a significant concession and look to the mutual success we can all have if we close this deal now. We have made this most recent economic proposal despite a strong defense by the Special Committee of the deal we struck (link: https://bit.ly/3ikLJxB) and our own belief that the deal agreed in December is fair and reasonable as it stands. However, we wanted to indicate our willingness to go the extra mile on behalf of the future of the company with this potential revision. We are making this one-time, best and final offer in order to drive this transaction to a smooth approval and quick closing. It’s deal or no deal time.