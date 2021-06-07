Final extension of the offer period, final increased Offer Price of NOK 108.85 per share and fulfilment of revised minimum acceptance condition of 2/3 for the offer for all Shares in Sbanken ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") for the recommended voluntary offer (the “Offer”) by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the “Shares”) in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror against a consideration in cash of NOK 103.85 per Share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the "Offer Price"). Reference is also made to the stock exchange release from the Offeror on 24 May 2021 where the acceptance period of the Offer (the “Offer Period”) was extended until 7 June 2021 at 16:30 hours (CEST).

The Offeror hereby announces a second and final extension of the Offer Period until 14 June 2021 at 16:30 hours (CEST) in accordance with Sections 3.3 (Offer Period) and 3.8 (Amendments to the Offer) of the Offer Document. There will be no further extensions of the Offer Period.

The Offeror further announces an increase of the Offer Price to NOK 108.85 (subject to adjustment pursuant to section 3.2 (Offer Price) of the Offer Document and the other terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document) in accordance with Section 3.8 (Amendments to the Offer) of the Offer Document. Shareholders in the Company who have already accepted the Offer will also benefit from the increased Offer Price. This is the Offeror’s best and final Offer Price.

As of the date hereof at 15:50 hours CEST, the Offeror owns 10,576,419 Shares (equalling approximately 9.9% of the Shares) and has received acceptances of the Offer for 69,478,963 Shares (equalling approximately 65.0 % of the Shares), totalling 74.9% of the outstanding Shares and votes in the Company. Accordingly, the Offer has been accepted by shareholders representing (when taken together with the Shares owned by the Offeror) more than 2/3 of the issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights of the Company on a Fully Diluted basis (as defined in the Offer Document).