Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - To build and implement a next-generation
platform to enhance field services and operations
reserved=0) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services
the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to
integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service
technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its
pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application
to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and
operations.
Archrock selected Infosys for its rich experience and deep domain expertise in
the energy industry, dedicated team, and robust capabilities in the Microsoft
Dynamics 365 Field Service space. Infosys will implement the field services
platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.
"Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to
further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage
our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our
shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations . "
Two major objectives of our digital transformation are to improve our customers'
experience and make our field employees' jobs easier. As these leading-edge
mobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase
