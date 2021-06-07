Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 07.06.2021, 16:45 | 101 | 0 | 0 07.06.2021, 16:45 |

platform to enhance field services and operations



the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to

integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service

technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its

pre-configured accelerator for

to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and

operations.



Archrock selected Infosys for its rich experience and deep domain expertise in

the energy industry, dedicated team, and robust capabilities in the Microsoft

Dynamics 365 Field Service space. Infosys will implement the field services

platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.



"Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to

further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage

our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our

shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations . "

Two major objectives of our digital transformation are to improve our customers'

experience and make our field employees' jobs easier. As these leading-edge

mobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase



Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - To build and implement a next-generationplatform to enhance field services and operationsInfosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Furldefense.proofpoint.com%2Fv2%2Furl%3Fu%3Dhttp-3A__www.infosys.com_%26d%3DDwMGaQ%26c%3D_AU5LPjHgd3BSJRQemGGyA%26r%3DWRInISOVULvma4PDG_fbAZgQsAP3Myulz7UeRfUNntY%26m%3DHjvpBCa23HlDY3qWJLHFr_k02LhFz6OUP_etqZpuk7c%26s%3DTcG5xz1Tm05V4FjFUK70dAEaaTgKfDt9aIeAzjFBkWk%26e%3D&data=04%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%7C0f2fb9e36ef14065246f08d9263fc538%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637582877591387873%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=6LxJ5ZGhiyJlqvdquXXzNft1da%2BJyGuW%2Bwpep9tye3Q%3D&reserved=0) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital servicesand consulting, today announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.archrock.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%7C0f2fb9e36ef14065246f08d9263fc538%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637582877591398032%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=PyccQYFbTj%2B%2FHtQJlBqzDVpn%2FIiTMAL7dmsYDpM8G0o%3D&reserved=0) . ("Archrock"),the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., tointegrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field servicetechnicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage itspre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Applicationto streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services andoperations.Archrock selected Infosys for its rich experience and deep domain expertise inthe energy industry, dedicated team, and robust capabilities in the MicrosoftDynamics 365 Field Service space. Infosys will implement the field servicesplatform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems."Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project tofurther enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manageour assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for ourshareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations . "Two major objectives of our digital transformation are to improve our customers'experience and make our field employees' jobs easier. As these leading-edgemobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase

