- Steep learning curve for clinicians and high cost of robotic devices key challenges, market to clock CAGR of 6.5% during 2020 – 2030

- Players that are expanding portfolio in minimally invasive laparoscopy devices focus on precision and ergonomics, urological surgeries to garner substantial benefits

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few decade, laparoscopic surgical procedures have grown in numbers especially for urology, and is a key trend shaping the landscape of laparoscopy devices market. Low incision, faster post-surgery pain, and reduced recuperation time in hospital are some of the salient benefits driving the demand for laparoscopy surgeries. The market prospect is growing remarkably in gynaecology, general surgery, urological surgery, bariatrics, and colorectal surgery. In 2019, a large share of laparoscopic surgeries were done in gynecology. Companies focusing on precision surgical instruments are expected to commit substantial R&D funds on developing robotics for laparoscopy devices.

Striking technological advancements have been made in hand access instruments, trocars, and closure devices used in such surgeries. Recurrent focus on optimizing the energy system has expanded the avenue for players in the market. By the end of 2030, the global laparoscopy devices market is estimated to cross the mark of US$ 16.4 Bn.

Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Study

Devices with Better Designs and Energy Efficiency Dot the Landscape: Various component manufacturers in laparoscopy devices market are keen on ensuring an ergonomic and modular designs. Ergonomics will not just save space but will gain preference among surgeons. Modular designs facilitate disassembling and cleaning. Thus, technological advancements in designs will spur growth potential for players in the market. Some companies are focusing on innovating on slide-lock graspers. Rise in need for novel designs in laparoscopic urological procedures will bolster the prospects in the market.

