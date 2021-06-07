 
checkAd

Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 16:30  |  101   |   |   

- Players that are  expanding portfolio in minimally invasive laparoscopy devices focus on precision and ergonomics, urological surgeries to garner substantial benefits

- Steep learning curve for clinicians and high cost of robotic devices key challenges, market to clock CAGR of 6.5% during 2020 – 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few decade, laparoscopic surgical procedures have grown in numbers especially for urology, and is a key trend shaping the landscape of laparoscopy devices market. Low incision, faster post-surgery pain, and reduced recuperation time in hospital are some of the salient benefits driving the demand for laparoscopy surgeries. The market prospect is growing remarkably in gynaecology, general surgery, urological surgery, bariatrics, and colorectal surgery. In 2019, a large share of laparoscopic surgeries were done in gynecology. Companies focusing on precision surgical instruments are expected to commit substantial R&D funds on developing robotics for laparoscopy devices.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Striking technological advancements have been made in hand access instruments, trocars, and closure devices used in such surgeries. Recurrent focus on optimizing the energy system has expanded the avenue for players in the market. By the end of 2030, the global laparoscopy devices market is estimated to cross the mark of US$ 16.4 Bn.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Laparoscopy Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Study

  • Devices with Better Designs and Energy Efficiency Dot the Landscape: Various component manufacturers in laparoscopy devices market are keen on ensuring an ergonomic and modular designs. Ergonomics will not just save space but will gain preference among surgeons. Modular designs facilitate disassembling and cleaning. Thus, technological advancements in designs will spur growth potential for players in the market. Some companies are focusing on innovating on slide-lock graspers. Rise in need for novel designs in laparoscopic urological procedures will bolster the prospects in the market.

Request Brochure of Laparoscopy Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030 TMR - Players that are  expanding portfolio in minimally invasive laparoscopy devices focus on precision and ergonomics, urological surgeries to garner substantial benefits - Steep learning curve for clinicians and high cost of robotic devices key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment
Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021
2021 SNEC丨Arctech Signed MoU 1GW Solar Tracker Delivery Worldwide
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus