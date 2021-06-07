Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Tab-cel Long-Term Overall Survival Data for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease After Solid Organ Transplant at ATC 2021 Virtual Connect

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a combined long-term overall survival (OS) analysis from three clinical studies of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) after solid organ transplantation (SOT). The results are featured in an oral plenary presentation at the American Transplant Congress (ATC 2021 Virtual Connect), taking place June 4-9, 2021.

Combined objective response rate (ORR) and OS data across two SOT subgroups – patients relapsed or refractory (R/R) to rituximab monotherapy and patients R/R to rituximab + chemotherapy (CT) – showed one- and two-year OS for patients achieving either complete response (CR) or those achieving partial response (PR). Data presented at ATC 2021 confirm benefit of tab-cel in SOT PTLD and show similar one- and two-year probability of OS irrespective of patients achieving CR or PR (according to Lugano criteria). Treatment response and OS data were assessed from two completed single-arm, Phase 2 studies (95-024, NCT00002663 and 11-130, NCT01498484) and the multi-center expanded access (EAP-201) study (NCT02822495).

“Patients who have received a solid organ transplant such as a new kidney, lung, heart or liver and go on to develop EBV+ PTLD that is relapsed or refractory to rituximab monotherapy or R-chemotherapy face a poor prognosis, with median survival of only about three months,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Head of Global Research & Development at Atara. “There is a significant unmet need in these patients for whom there are no approved therapies, let alone therapies specifically designed to treat EBV+ PTLD. Combined data from across three clinical studies in SOT recipients with relapsed or refractory disease demonstrated similar long-term survival benefit in those who had either partial or complete response to treatment. These data indicate that tab-cel may help address an urgent unmet need in these patients with high rates of mortality.”