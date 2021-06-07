 
checkAd

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Tab-cel Long-Term Overall Survival Data for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease After Solid Organ Transplant at ATC 2021 Virtual Connect

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 16:30  |  87   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a combined long-term overall survival (OS) analysis from three clinical studies of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) after solid organ transplantation (SOT). The results are featured in an oral plenary presentation at the American Transplant Congress (ATC 2021 Virtual Connect), taking place June 4-9, 2021.

Combined objective response rate (ORR) and OS data across two SOT subgroups – patients relapsed or refractory (R/R) to rituximab monotherapy and patients R/R to rituximab + chemotherapy (CT) – showed one- and two-year OS for patients achieving either complete response (CR) or those achieving partial response (PR). Data presented at ATC 2021 confirm benefit of tab-cel in SOT PTLD and show similar one- and two-year probability of OS irrespective of patients achieving CR or PR (according to Lugano criteria). Treatment response and OS data were assessed from two completed single-arm, Phase 2 studies (95-024, NCT00002663 and 11-130, NCT01498484) and the multi-center expanded access (EAP-201) study (NCT02822495).

“Patients who have received a solid organ transplant such as a new kidney, lung, heart or liver and go on to develop EBV+ PTLD that is relapsed or refractory to rituximab monotherapy or R-chemotherapy face a poor prognosis, with median survival of only about three months,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Head of Global Research & Development at Atara. “There is a significant unmet need in these patients for whom there are no approved therapies, let alone therapies specifically designed to treat EBV+ PTLD. Combined data from across three clinical studies in SOT recipients with relapsed or refractory disease demonstrated similar long-term survival benefit in those who had either partial or complete response to treatment. These data indicate that tab-cel may help address an urgent unmet need in these patients with high rates of mortality.”

Seite 1 von 5


Atara Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Tab-cel Long-Term Overall Survival Data for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease After Solid Organ Transplant at ATC 2021 Virtual Connect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a combined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
14.05.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
13.05.21
Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at the Cowen Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit
10.05.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Names Cell Therapy & Oncology Leader Cokey Nguyen, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer