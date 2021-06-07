 
Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers

New Jersey American Water’s most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on its website at www.newjerseyamwater.com/waterquality. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 2.8 million New Jerseyans it serves meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards for all regulated substances.

“When it comes to water quality and regulatory compliance, we hold ourselves to high standards and consistently rank among the best water companies in the nation,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “We encourage our customers to read through the information provided in their specific community reports to better understand the work we do and our commitment to providing high-quality water.”

This year, New Jersey American Water’s water quality report has undergone a visual transformation, enhanced with additional images and graphics which aid in providing a more reader friendly experience. The new design allows for ease in finding information throughout the report such as the local drinking water sources, a summary of the laboratory testing conducted, and tips on protecting water sources.

The annual water quality report (also referred to as a “consumer confidence report”) details the quality of water provided by the company to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December of the year prior. It highlights the substances detected in the treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). As an additional layer of education and transparency, the report also details results of tests conducted for certain unregulated compounds, in areas where they are present and thus treated to achieve levels below recommended health guidelines.

“Our water quality results are a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication to excellence as well as their commitment to our customers,” said McDonough. “We hope our new reports will empower customers to better understand the quality of their drinking water and encourage greater awareness, appreciation and conservation of this precious resource.”

Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on New Jersey American Water’s website and searching for their report by zip code. The company provides a video guide which shows customers how to access their reports step by step. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company’s customer service center at 800-272-1325 to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s commitment to water education, environmental stewardship and quality service, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

