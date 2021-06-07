BetterLife Closes $2.61 Million Marketed Public Offering

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 expiring on May 28, 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU) , is pleased to announce the closing of its marketed public offering pursuant to which the Company issued 6,525,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,610,000 (the “ Offering ”). The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “ Agent ”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted to the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.