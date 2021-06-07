MarketAxess To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021.



Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. EST on June 9, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler ...