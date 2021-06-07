 
22nd Century Advances Initiatives to Strengthen and Maximize Revenue Opportunities in Hemp/Cannabis Franchise

  • Close Partnership With Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Enforce Shared Global Biosynthesis IP Rights Against Infringement and Actively Explore Commercial Development Opportunities; Monetization of Key Patented Technology Expected in Second Half of 2021
  • Secures Strategic Partnerships With Two Leading Alkaloid Specialist Plant Breeders to Complete Full Scope of Upstream Capabilities
  • Leads in Upstream Cannabinoid Value Chain to Accelerate the Development of New, Valuable Commercial Plant Lines in Two Years

  • Creates Canadian Subsidiary to Open Tremendous Revenue Opportunities and Expand Global Footprint in All Three Franchises

  • Proceeds from $40 Million Registered Direct Offering to Accelerate Opportunistic Growth Initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced new initiatives to strengthen and maximize revenue opportunities in its hemp/cannabis franchise. Included in these developments is the announcement of strategic partnerships with two plant breeders in the northern and southern hemispheres providing the Company with year-round growing capabilities, close partnership activities being conducted with Aurora Cannabis, and the establishment of a newly created Canadian subsidiary. These newest developments further support 22nd Century’s plans for multiple avenues of hemp/cannabis revenue that will begin to be realized in late 2021.

“The addition of breeders who specialize in alkaloid-based plant cultivation to our network of strategic partnerships provides us with the competitive edge to commercialize our second-generation IP and technologies,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “As cannabis regulation evolves, we believe that companies able to control the traits and consistency of the plants will command a premium price and margin in the marketplace. 22nd Century is well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous potential in the global legal cannabis space by creating hemp/cannabis plants that have stable, specific cannabinoid levels at commercial scale for various end-use markets.

