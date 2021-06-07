The Board notes that on 7th of June Nium, a leading global B2B payments platform, announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ixaris Group Holdings (“Ixaris”). The transaction is for cash and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021. Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) has been an investor in Ixaris since August 2002 and this will be a profitable exit.

The most recently published unaudited NAV for OT3 as at 30 November 2020 was 38.4p per share.