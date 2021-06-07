Integration of MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing tech solution on Trutex Schoolwear's site will help parents find the right size school uniforms for their children.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.06.2021, 17:15 | 101 | 0 |
Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Trutex Schoolwear, the premier school
uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (http://mysizeid.com/) (the "Company" or
"My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone
measurement solutions, today announced the successful integration of the
MySizeID widget on Trutex's site, which is designed to revolutionize online
school uniform shopping for parents and children.
Children's apparel has no standard sizing, much to the frustration of both
parents and kids. The physical size of an item labeled as "age 10" can deviate
wildly from brand to brand, with differences up to several centimeters depending
on the manufacturer. This guessing game not only results in wasted time and
money as parents continually order and ship back improperly fitting uniforms -
it may even mean that come the first day of school, a child will not have
correctly sized uniform to wear.
uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (http://mysizeid.com/) (the "Company" or
"My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone
measurement solutions, today announced the successful integration of the
MySizeID widget on Trutex's site, which is designed to revolutionize online
school uniform shopping for parents and children.
Children's apparel has no standard sizing, much to the frustration of both
parents and kids. The physical size of an item labeled as "age 10" can deviate
wildly from brand to brand, with differences up to several centimeters depending
on the manufacturer. This guessing game not only results in wasted time and
money as parents continually order and ship back improperly fitting uniforms -
it may even mean that come the first day of school, a child will not have
correctly sized uniform to wear.
MySize's sizing solution utilizes Trutex's size charts, product tables, GTIN,
descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented
algorithms, to provide parents with a highly accurate size recommendation for
their children. All parents need to do is enter their children's height, weight,
and follow easy instructions in the app for other measurements that can be taken
conveniently using their smartphone as a measuring tool. The easy-to-use,
plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Trutex's site, making a
child's correct size accessible with just a few clicks. According to Trutex's
initial pilot program, the solution results in the proper size more than 99% of
the time.
"We are delighted to be the first school uniform company in the state sector in
the UK - which accounts for the vast majority of the market - to offer this
technology to our parents and students," said Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex.
"We've long recognized the frustration of the online apparel guessing game, and
how important it is that parents can order the correct size for their children
and get it right, the first time. Our team has worked hard alongside MySize to
ensure the utmost accuracy in the app, and we are excited to be offering this
solution to our families."
"Integrating our solution with the leader in the UK's school uniform market,
Trutex, was a natural step for us. Our utmost priority is bringing peace of mind
to both brands and consumers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "We're thrilled
to be easing the burden on busy parents who don't have time to waste on the
hassle of returning incorrectly sized uniforms. Tackling the challenge of
children's clothing sizes is critical, and MySize is proud to be leading the
descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented
algorithms, to provide parents with a highly accurate size recommendation for
their children. All parents need to do is enter their children's height, weight,
and follow easy instructions in the app for other measurements that can be taken
conveniently using their smartphone as a measuring tool. The easy-to-use,
plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Trutex's site, making a
child's correct size accessible with just a few clicks. According to Trutex's
initial pilot program, the solution results in the proper size more than 99% of
the time.
"We are delighted to be the first school uniform company in the state sector in
the UK - which accounts for the vast majority of the market - to offer this
technology to our parents and students," said Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex.
"We've long recognized the frustration of the online apparel guessing game, and
how important it is that parents can order the correct size for their children
and get it right, the first time. Our team has worked hard alongside MySize to
ensure the utmost accuracy in the app, and we are excited to be offering this
solution to our families."
"Integrating our solution with the leader in the UK's school uniform market,
Trutex, was a natural step for us. Our utmost priority is bringing peace of mind
to both brands and consumers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "We're thrilled
to be easing the burden on busy parents who don't have time to waste on the
hassle of returning incorrectly sized uniforms. Tackling the challenge of
children's clothing sizes is critical, and MySize is proud to be leading the
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0