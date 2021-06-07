Integration of MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing tech solution on Trutex Schoolwear's site will help parents find the right size school uniforms for their children.

Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Trutex Schoolwear, the premier school

uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (http://mysizeid.com/) (the "Company" or

"My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone

measurement solutions, today announced the successful integration of the

MySizeID widget on Trutex's site, which is designed to revolutionize online

school uniform shopping for parents and children.



Children's apparel has no standard sizing, much to the frustration of both

parents and kids. The physical size of an item labeled as "age 10" can deviate

wildly from brand to brand, with differences up to several centimeters depending

on the manufacturer. This guessing game not only results in wasted time and

money as parents continually order and ship back improperly fitting uniforms -

it may even mean that come the first day of school, a child will not have

correctly sized uniform to wear.







descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented

algorithms, to provide parents with a highly accurate size recommendation for

their children. All parents need to do is enter their children's height, weight,

and follow easy instructions in the app for other measurements that can be taken

conveniently using their smartphone as a measuring tool. The easy-to-use,

plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Trutex's site, making a

child's correct size accessible with just a few clicks. According to Trutex's

initial pilot program, the solution results in the proper size more than 99% of

the time.



"We are delighted to be the first school uniform company in the state sector in

the UK - which accounts for the vast majority of the market - to offer this

technology to our parents and students," said Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex.

"We've long recognized the frustration of the online apparel guessing game, and

how important it is that parents can order the correct size for their children

and get it right, the first time. Our team has worked hard alongside MySize to

ensure the utmost accuracy in the app, and we are excited to be offering this

solution to our families."



"Integrating our solution with the leader in the UK's school uniform market,

Trutex, was a natural step for us. Our utmost priority is bringing peace of mind

to both brands and consumers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "We're thrilled

to be easing the burden on busy parents who don't have time to waste on the

hassle of returning incorrectly sized uniforms. Tackling the challenge of

children's clothing sizes is critical, and MySize is proud to be leading the



