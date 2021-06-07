 
checkAd

Integration of MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing tech solution on Trutex Schoolwear's site will help parents find the right size school uniforms for their children.

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.06.2021, 17:15  |  101   |   |   

Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Trutex Schoolwear, the premier school
uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (http://mysizeid.com/) (the "Company" or
"My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone
measurement solutions, today announced the successful integration of the
MySizeID widget on Trutex's site, which is designed to revolutionize online
school uniform shopping for parents and children.

Children's apparel has no standard sizing, much to the frustration of both
parents and kids. The physical size of an item labeled as "age 10" can deviate
wildly from brand to brand, with differences up to several centimeters depending
on the manufacturer. This guessing game not only results in wasted time and
money as parents continually order and ship back improperly fitting uniforms -
it may even mean that come the first day of school, a child will not have
correctly sized uniform to wear.

MySize's sizing solution utilizes Trutex's size charts, product tables, GTIN,
descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented
algorithms, to provide parents with a highly accurate size recommendation for
their children. All parents need to do is enter their children's height, weight,
and follow easy instructions in the app for other measurements that can be taken
conveniently using their smartphone as a measuring tool. The easy-to-use,
plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Trutex's site, making a
child's correct size accessible with just a few clicks. According to Trutex's
initial pilot program, the solution results in the proper size more than 99% of
the time.

"We are delighted to be the first school uniform company in the state sector in
the UK - which accounts for the vast majority of the market - to offer this
technology to our parents and students," said Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex.
"We've long recognized the frustration of the online apparel guessing game, and
how important it is that parents can order the correct size for their children
and get it right, the first time. Our team has worked hard alongside MySize to
ensure the utmost accuracy in the app, and we are excited to be offering this
solution to our families."

"Integrating our solution with the leader in the UK's school uniform market,
Trutex, was a natural step for us. Our utmost priority is bringing peace of mind
to both brands and consumers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "We're thrilled
to be easing the burden on busy parents who don't have time to waste on the
hassle of returning incorrectly sized uniforms. Tackling the challenge of
children's clothing sizes is critical, and MySize is proud to be leading the
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integration of MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing tech solution on Trutex Schoolwear's site will help parents find the right size school uniforms for their children. Trutex Schoolwear, the premier school uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (http://mysizeid.com/) (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
pektogram: Gegründet, um die Rohstoffbranche digital und nachhaltig zu verändern (FOTO)
Zum World Ocean Day 2021: GROHE veröffentlicht dritten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und feiert Nachhaltigkeitserfolge im ...
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Weil: Geschäftsleitung der Meyer Werft hat foul gespielt
Visionen im Vergleich: Fiat CEO Olivier François und Architekt Stefano Boeri diskutieren am "Internationalen ...
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing welcomes clear positioning of the EU Commission in the fight against plastic ...
Die METRO Plastic Initiative vereint Kunden, Lieferanten und die Plastic Bank im Kampf gegen ...
Das Erste, Dienstag, 8. Juni 2021, 5.30 - 9.00 Uhr / Gäste im ARD-Morgenmagazin
Naive Hoffnung / Kommentar zum Chipmangel in der Autoindustrie von Sebastian Schmid
Titel
Gold rund um die Uhr
PSI liefert Assistenzsystem an Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TransnetBW / Dynamische ...
ELONGATE: Weltweit größte Wohltätigkeits-Kryptowährung gibt Spende an National Kidney ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S-Aufsichtsrat ...
New Research Seeks to Crack the Code of Coral Reef Heat Resilience
Für Immobilienkäufer wird es etwas teurer: Baugeld knackt 1-Prozent-Marke, Baukosten steigen (FOTO)
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
Zukunft schmeckt: Roadshow der Ernährungswirtschaft in Hamburg / Unilever und GoodMills stellen nachhaltige ...
The Body Shop kündigt an, bis 2023 zu 100 % vegan zertifiziert zu sein und führt ein ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Gold rund um die Uhr
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward
17:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports Tech - Esports-Partnerschaft mit 'Centric Gaming' (deutsch)
17:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports Tech - Esports-Partnerschaft mit 'Centric Gaming'
17:26 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2/Kreise/EZB-Urteil: EU bereitet Verfahren gegen Deutschland vor
17:24 Uhr
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
17:23 Uhr
Fünfköpfiger Gläubigerausschuss im Greensill-Insolvenzfall gewählt
17:20 Uhr
Politik: Grüne wollen im Wahlkampf gezielt Senioren ansprechen
17:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
17:17 Uhr
EU-Haushaltskommissar präsentiert Plan für beispiellose Unterstützung
17:16 Uhr
Plug Power, Nel Asa – neues Potenzial!