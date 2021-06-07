Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions to Accelerate Innovation in Intelligent Networks at the Virtual 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)

What : As data centers continue to evolve, faster, lower-power underlying technologies are necessary to keep up with demands. At this year’s virtual OFC 2021 , Keysight will showcase a wide array of integrated test solutions and emulators across all network layers with powerful software-driven insights to help organizations innovate optical transmission and data center interconnects.

Where: Keysight at OFC: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/virtual-exhibit/2021/Keysight ...

Keysight will showcase test solutions that accelerate intelligent networks for the full design cycle including:

E-O-E End-to-End Link Simulation

Simulates E-O-E (Electrical – Optical – Electrical) end-to-end link for eye diagram, BER, bathtub, and more.

Integrated Photonics

Fast, efficient optical and electro-optical wafer and die level testing solution.

Advanced 800G Research

Advanced analysis capabilities of higher order direct detection optical modulation.

400GE/800GE Network/Data Center Validation

A physical design validation solution for 800G components and transceivers featuring the M8040A bit error ratio tester (BERT) with the G800 advanced BER and FEC error density/margin analysis system.

Coherent Terabit Research

A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver where signals are generated with flexible modulation formats using the M8199A arbitrary waveform generator (AWG).

Optical Receiver Testing

Measurement of the frequency response of an optical Rx to an unprecedented frequency of 110 GHz.

Advanced 800G Manufacturing

A total solution approach to 400G/800G optical transceiver test.

Ethernet Alliance

Keysight will participate in demonstrations with the Ethernet Alliance that will include validation of a tight set of physical layer specifications such as IEEE 802.3bs and IEEE 802.3ck backplanes, connectors and silicon, as well as demonstrate how 400GE technology has matured to successfully interoperate at multiple speeds with PAM4 encoding and Forward Error Correction. Keysight’s AresONE-S 400GE QSFP-DD test system, together with Keysight’s DCA-X Sampling Scopes N1000A/N1060A and M8040 64GBaud BERT, will highlight how manufacturers of networking equipment, optical transceivers, passive fiber cables and passive copper Direct Attached Cables can advance and accelerate their projects.

Keysight Speakers

Keysight experts will be speaking at the following dates and times during OFC:

Electrical Data Rates Keep Pushing Forward: An OIF Update, June 8 at 11:00 am PDT. Keysight’s Thananya Baldwin will discuss test and measurement challenges for higher rates.



Technology Showcase: Industry Trends and the Test Ramifications, June 7 at 17:30 PDT. Keysight’s Brig Asay will highlight the technology evolution in data centers and how testing is changing to keep pace.

Live session during exhibit hours: Test and Measurement Solutions for Next-Gen Data Center, June 8: from 10-10:20 am PDT -- 800G Gen1: 100G Serial Conformance Test with Hadrien Louchet from 10:20-10:40 am PDT -- 800G Gen2: R&D Solution for 200G with John Calvin from 10:40-11:00 am PDT -- On-Wafer Optical Parametric Test with Hansjörg Haisch



Keysight experts will conduct the following short courses:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

