 
checkAd

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions to Accelerate Innovation in Intelligent Networks at the Virtual 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 17:00  |  64   |   |   

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: As data centers continue to evolve, faster, lower-power underlying technologies are necessary to keep up with demands. At this year’s virtual OFC 2021, Keysight will showcase a wide array of integrated test solutions and emulators across all network layers with powerful software-driven insights to help organizations innovate optical transmission and data center interconnects.

When: June 7-11, 2021

Where: Keysight at OFC: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/virtual-exhibit/2021/Keysight ...

Keysight will showcase test solutions that accelerate intelligent networks for the full design cycle including:

E-O-E End-to-End Link Simulation

  • Simulates E-O-E (Electrical – Optical – Electrical) end-to-end link for eye diagram, BER, bathtub, and more.

Integrated Photonics

  • Fast, efficient optical and electro-optical wafer and die level testing solution.

Advanced 800G Research

  • Advanced analysis capabilities of higher order direct detection optical modulation.

400GE/800GE Network/Data Center Validation

  • A physical design validation solution for 800G components and transceivers featuring the M8040A bit error ratio tester (BERT) with the G800 advanced BER and FEC error density/margin analysis system.

Coherent Terabit Research

  • A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver where signals are generated with flexible modulation formats using the M8199A arbitrary waveform generator (AWG).

Optical Receiver Testing

  • Measurement of the frequency response of an optical Rx to an unprecedented frequency of 110 GHz.

Advanced 800G Manufacturing

  • A total solution approach to 400G/800G optical transceiver test.

Ethernet Alliance

Keysight will participate in demonstrations with the Ethernet Alliance that will include validation of a tight set of physical layer specifications such as IEEE 802.3bs and IEEE 802.3ck backplanes, connectors and silicon, as well as demonstrate how 400GE technology has matured to successfully interoperate at multiple speeds with PAM4 encoding and Forward Error Correction. Keysight’s AresONE-S 400GE QSFP-DD test system, together with Keysight’s DCA-X Sampling Scopes N1000A/N1060A and M8040 64GBaud BERT, will highlight how manufacturers of networking equipment, optical transceivers, passive fiber cables and passive copper Direct Attached Cables can advance and accelerate their projects.

Keysight Speakers

Keysight experts will be speaking at the following dates and times during OFC:

  • Technology Showcase: Industry Trends and the Test Ramifications, June 7 at 17:30 PDT.
    • Keysight’s Brig Asay will highlight the technology evolution in data centers and how testing is changing to keep pace.
  • Live session during exhibit hours: Test and Measurement Solutions for Next-Gen Data Center, June 8:
    • from 10-10:20 am PDT -- 800G Gen1: 100G Serial Conformance Test with Hadrien Louchet
    • from 10:20-10:40 am PDT -- 800G Gen2: R&D Solution for 200G with John Calvin
    • from 10:40-11:00 am PDT -- On-Wafer Optical Parametric Test with Hansjörg Haisch

Keysight experts will conduct the following short courses:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions to Accelerate Innovation in Intelligent Networks at the Virtual 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS): What: As data centers continue to evolve, faster, lower-power underlying technologies are necessary to keep up with demands. At this year’s virtual OFC 2021, Keysight will showcase a wide array of integrated test …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Keysight’s Open RAN Studio Selected by Kyocera for Radio Units Validation in Compliance to O-RAN Specifications
03.06.21
Keysight Gains First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Resource Management Test Cases in mmWave Spectrum
02.06.21
Keysight Technologies Expands Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) Test Solutions Across the Automotive Workflow
27.05.21
Keysight Technologies to Showcase Next-Generation Solutions in Millimeter-Wave Technology at IMS 2021
26.05.21
Keysight Unveils the First Media Access Control Security Test Solution for High Speed Ethernet
26.05.21
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
25.05.21
Keysight Technologies Acquires Quantum Benchmark
25.05.21
Keysight Delivers Regulatory Test Solution to Accelerate Certification of Wireless Devices Operating in Unlicensed Bands
24.05.21
Keysight Technologies Expands Relationship with Ansys to Deliver Wireless Design Workflow Solutions
20.05.21
Keysight Technologies Announces New Board Member