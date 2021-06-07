Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer

Paramount+ today announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film “Infinite” and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+’s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.