The Lovesac Company Elects Sharon M. Leite to Its Board of Directors

Andrew Heyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “We are delighted to add another highly accomplished executive to our Board. Sharon’s extensive and diverse experience in consumer facing businesses across areas including product innovation, channel distribution and customer engagement make her a perfect fit for Lovesac. Her perspective will be very valuable as Lovesac executes its growth strategy and capitalizes on the significant opportunities that exist for the brand.”

STAMFORD, Conn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) today announced that Sharon M. Leite has been elected to the Board of Directors, effective today. In conjunction with today’s announcement, William Phoenix will be stepping down as a director of the Board.

Mr. Heyer continued, “Bill’s guidance over the last four years as a board member has been very valuable, particularly during Lovesac’s transition to becoming a public company. On behalf of the entire Board and management team I would like to thank him for his many contributions.”

Sharon Leite has served as the Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe since August 2018, where she oversaw the launch of a new technology-driven retail format, expanded distribution to new channels, reimagined the loyalty program, introduced personalization initiatives, increased penetration of private brands and pioneered an expansive CBD hemp extract merchandising program. Before joining The Vitamin Shoppe, she served as President of the Americas at Godiva Chocolatier and President of Sally Beauty, US and Canada. Prior to that, Ms. Leite spent close to a decade at Pier 1 Imports in increasingly senior roles, leaving as Executive Vice President of Sales, Customer Experience and Real Estate. Earlier in her career, Ms. Leite held leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Bath & Body Works (L Brands), Gap Inc., The Walt Disney Company and Express.

Ms. Leite attended Loyola University, Kent State University, and Delgado College and is completing her M.B.A. at the Jack Welch Management Institute.

Ms. Leite currently serves on the Boards of Tandy Leather, Performing Arts Fort Worth, and the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.

