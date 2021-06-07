OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Trust Preferred Securities

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) ( www.OptimumBank.com ) (the “Company”), the parent company of OptimumBank, today announced that it has commenced a private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum dated June 7, 2021 and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Offering Documents”).

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company will issue shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), for Trust Preferred Securities. The number of shares of Common Stock that will be exchanged for each Trust Preferred Security will be determined by dividing (i) the outstanding balance of each Trust Preferred Security as of the Expiration Date by (ii) the applicable price of the Common Stock as of the Expiration Date (the “Exchange Offer Price”). The Exchange Offer Price will be equal to the lesser of (i) $3.00 per share or (ii) the closing market price of the Common Stock on the Expiration Date. As of June 4, 2021, the closing market price of the Common Stock was $3.95 per share, which would have resulted in an Exchange Offer Price of $3.00 per share.

The maximum aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that will be issued by the Company in the Exchange Offer will not exceed 700,000 shares. Additionally, the maximum aggregate value of the Trust Preferred Securities that may be exchanged will not exceed $2,100,000 (calculated on the basis of the outstanding balance of such Trust Preferred Securities as of the Expiration Date). In the event that the number of Trust Preferred Securities that are validly tendered exceeds these limits, then the number of Trust Preferred Securities that may be accepted for exchange from each holder of the Trust Preferred Securities (the “Holders”) will be reduced on a pro rata basis.

The Company will issue shares of Common Stock to the Holders of the Trust Preferred Securities who properly tender and do not validly withdraw their Trust Preferred Securities promptly after the Expiration Date. Holders who tender and do not withdraw their Trust Preferred Securities in the Exchange Offer will not be entitled to any interest on such Trust Preferred Securities.