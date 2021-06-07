Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") announces that it will be changing its name to “Loncor Gold Inc.” to better brand Loncor’s business as a gold exploration company. It is expected that Loncor’s common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the new name at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Company’s trading symbol on the TSX will remain “LN”.



Arnold Kondrat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Loncor, commented: “The Company continues to develop its flagship open pit Adumbi gold deposit. More than 3,450,000 inferred ounces of gold have been identified to date on the Imbo licence. Our current drill program, which has had tremendous success in adding to the gold resource at Adumbi, demonstrates Adumbi continues at depth with higher grades and widths. We believe Adumbi has the potential to continue to grow significantly from the ongoing drill program, into a Tier 1 deposit. In addition, discussions are underway on how best to mix the Company’s high grade Makapela deposit located 50 km away into any future mine plan at Adumbi.”

About Loncor Resources Inc.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Loncor’s growing resource base in the Ngayu Belt currently comprises the Imbo and Makapela Projects. At the Imbo Project, the Adumbi deposit and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 3.466 million ounces of gold (42.996 million tonnes grading 2.51 g/t Au), with 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor. Loncor is currently carrying out a drilling program at the Adumbi deposit with the objective of outlining additional mineral resources. The Makapela Project (which is 100%-owned by Loncor and is located approximately 50 kilometres from the Imbo Project) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au).