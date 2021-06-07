Regarding the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Žemaitijos pienas"

﻿ On the initiative of Shareholders AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (registered office address: Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, enterprise code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company) is convened on June 29, 2021, at 2:00 .pm. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. (start of shareholders' registration from 13:00 to 13:45), Meeting venue - Sedos g. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference halls). Accounting day of the meeting - June 21, 2021 (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom a contract on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders). Accounting day of property rights - July 14, 2021. These rights will be held by the persons who, at the end of the tenth working day after the general meeting of shareholders that has adopted the relevant decision (for the public limited company), will be the shareholders of the public limited company. Agenda of the meeting:

Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders; Delisting of the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and non-execution of the public offering of the Company's shares; Granting of authorizations to the head of the Company;



AB Žemaitijos Pienas informs and requests the shareholders to vote in advance by filling in and submitting to the Company by e-mail addresses - info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt a general ballot paper, which must be received by the Company no later than June 29, 2021 1: 00 p.m. Otherwise (upon later receipt) the shareholders will be deemed not to have voted in advance, i.e. the shareholder's vote is not registered or counted. The completed general ballot paper may be transmitted to the company by electronic means, provided that the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established.



The Company does not provide the opportunity to participate and vote at the meeting by electronic means.

Shareholders holding at least 1/20 of the total votes may propose to supplement the agenda of the general meeting by submitting a draft resolution of the general meeting with each proposed additional issue or, where there is no need to adopt a resolution, an explanation. Proposals to add to the agenda must be submitted in writing or by e-mail. Proposals shall be delivered in writing to the Company on business days or sent by registered mail to the address of the Company's registered office indicated in the notice. Proposals are submitted by e-mail to the above addresses. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. If the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders is supplemented, the Company will announce its additions not later than 10 days prior to the meeting in the same manner as about the convening of the meeting.