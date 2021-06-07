 
20/2021・Exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of Trifork

Company announcement no. 2021・M2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 7 June 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to any offering is made, and any investor should make his investment decision, solely on the basis of information that is contained in a prospectus made generally available in Denmark in connection with the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by persons in Denmark through the website of the Company as set forth elsewhere in this announcement.

Exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of Trifork

With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and company announcement no. 11/2021 dated 27 May as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork” or the "Company") in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the "Listing"), Trifork today announces that Carnegie Investment Bank, in its capacity as Stabilizing Manager in the Offering, have on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators exercised in full the over-allotment option granted by the selling shareholders in the offering of 1,065,882 additional existing shares each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 at the offer price of DKK 150 per share.

As a result, the total number of offer shares sold in the Offering amounts to 8,171,762 thereby increasing the total size of the Offering to DKK 1,225,764,300.

Bank Syndicate
Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige, Credit Suisse AG and Danske Bank A/S are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com.

