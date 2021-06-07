Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies To Address Ongoing And Future Pandemics

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) has announced a coherent protocol that it intends to execute to meet the Company's objective of producing a therapeutic cure for HIV as well …

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ( https://enzolytics.com/ ) has announced a coherent protocol that it intends to execute to meet the Company's objective of producing a therapeutic cure for HIV as well as a planned protocol to address existing and future pandemics. This protocol has been defined as a result of the Company's collaboration with Intel Corporation in the field of applying computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to accelerate health care discoveries and development.

featuring Intel representatives Clifton Roberts and Nikhil Deshpande with Enzolytics' COO, Dr. Gaurav Chandra. Enzolytics' collaborative partnership with Intel focusing on achieving groundbreaking drug discovery and development pathways. This collaboration includes exploring the interaction of monoclonal antibodies with viruses in 3-dimensional matrices. This opens new innovative pathways for drug discovery and development.

The Company is actively exploring biotech partnerships, in the same way the Company is working with Intel Corporation, to advance and provide effective therapies and cures for existing and new viral illnesses. In combination with the Company's patented and clinically tested anti-HIV peptide ITV-1, the Company proposes a collaboration to fully implement the following protocol for developing and deploying therapeutics to address existing and future pandemics.

The Company's defined protocol includes:

Application of computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to curate (analyze) the amino acid sequences of targeted viruses to identify the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites (epitopes) on targeted viruses . Enzolytics has accomplished this goal for HIV, the Coronavirus, HTLV-1 and is in the process of doing the same for H10N3, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola, Small-Pox, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses, Feline Leukemia Virus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, and Koala retrovirus. The protocol includes implementation of A.I. analysis of existing viruses (or mutants thereof) and on any new virus immediately upon its emergence anywhere in the world.

Creation of cell lines to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting each identified conserved virus site (epitope) . In this step, multiple broadly neutralization antibodies are produced targeting multiple conserved, immutable epitopes on the targeted virus. The Company's methodology for producing monoclonal antibodies is unique. Antibodies are produced from human 'immune-B cells,' obtained from convalescent individuals who have recovered from the target virus. The antibodies are not 'humanized' rat and mouse monoclonal antibodies where the original antibody affinity and specificity are not maintained, and the chances of immunogenicity are increased. The antibodies are not transgenic mouse model (a human immune system which has been "grafted" within a mouse model) having been 'vaccinated' with specific and selected purified proteins. Given the production method, a 'Black Box Warning' (a warning of potential adverse reactions) would not be expected to be applicable to the Company's produced antibodies.

This protocol is now being executed and may be applied to any virus using the Company's existing technology. The first step of using A.I. to identify conserved, immutable target sites has been completed by Enzolytics for HIV, the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), and the HTLV-1 virus. With regard to the HIV virus, the Company has screened more than 87,336 HIV isolates, the largest known repository of HIV isolates known. From this extensive A.I. analysis, seven conserved sites (with up to 98% conservativeness) on HIV were identified. This analysis also confirmed that the site against which the Company's already produced anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies (called Clone 3) targets one conserved site on the HIV virus, which site is 98% conserved (either directly or by way of conservative amino acid substitutions) overall 87,336 HIV isolates curated (analyzed) by the Company using Artificial Intelligence.