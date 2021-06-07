 
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo Hamptons 2021

Autor: Accesswire
All Event Sponsorships Include Editorial, Feature Article And Multimedia And Social Media, Networking And Press Opportunities; Social Life Magazine Is The Luxury Magazine For The Hamptons

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event.

This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com

Polo Hamptons is a luxury event held annually in the Hamptons (Bridgehampton). This Polo Match and Event is the perfect setting and market for any luxury brand to connect with a high-net-worth and high-income demo. Outstanding social media and celebrity opportunity. Event date is June 27, July 4, 2020.

All Event Sponsorships Include Editorials, Feature Articles And Multimedia And Social Media, Networking And Press Opportunities.

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

