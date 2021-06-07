Honoris United Universities announces Adaptive Learning partnership to bolster academic innovation in Africa

Casablanca, June 7 2021 - As part of its ongoing commitment to educate and prepare future leaders and professionals in Africa with 21st century skills, Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) - the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions - has announced a new partnership with Area9 Lyceum (www.Area9Lyceum.com), a world-renowned leader in personalized and adaptive learning platforms.

The addition of adaptive learning, that recreates at scale personalized learning with the benefits of a one-to-one personal tutor, to the Honoris curricula reflects the network's emphasis on academic innovation by providing students with access to advanced learning technologies. Greatly differing from traditional models of education, adaptive learning cuts training time to focus on creating higher proficiency in learners, improving outcomes and uncovering unconscious incompetence.

Personalized learning to improve skills acquisition

Adaptive learning uses proven data analytics and technologies that deeply understand the learning patterns of every unique individual through algorithms from billions of learning experiences, automatically adjusting to the needs of each learner. It gives institutions the opportunity to continuously tailor-make learning according to the needs of each student, delivering an optimal experience that puts the outcomes of the learner at the center which is aligned with Honoris' student centric approach to education. Capitalizing on Area9's proven experience in the health science sector, Honoris has introduced the platform in the strategic verticals of Health in Tunisia and Business in South Africa.