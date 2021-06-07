Eastman Announces Executive Leadership Retirement and New Appointments

Mark K. Cox, currently Senior Vice President, Chief Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Engineering Officer, has made the decision to retire. He will continue as Senior Vice President, Chief Manufacturing and Engineering Officer until his retirement in 2022.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce Mark’s retirement after more than 35 years of service,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Mark has made a lasting impact on Eastman, and nowhere is that felt more deeply than in our manufacturing, engineering and construction, and supply chain organizations. With a focus on safety and reliability, he has led these teams through enormous change and challenges, transforming them to be even stronger, more efficient and effective in an increasingly competitive environment. On behalf of all of us at Eastman, we wish Mark the best in his future endeavors.”

“It has been one of my greatest pleasures to serve Eastman for the better part of my life,” said Cox. “I am grateful to the many who helped shape and guide my career, and to the wonderful people that I had the good fortune to work with for the past 35 years. I am honored to be part of this company’s legacy and excited to see where Eastman is headed.”

Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer Stephen G. Crawford, currently a Senior Vice President, has been named an Executive Vice President. In addition to his responsibilities for technology and sustainability, Crawford will assume executive leadership of manufacturing and worldwide engineering and construction upon Cox’s retirement in 2022. He and Cox will work closely together to ensure an orderly transition.

Eastman also announced the new appointments of Julie A. McAlindon and Dr. Christopher M. Killian to the Executive Team. McAlindon, who was Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President, Transformation, is now Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Regions and Transformation.

Dr. Killian is now Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Killian most recently served as Vice President, Additives & Functional Products, Chemical Intermediates and Corporate Technology.

“I am very excited to welcome both Julie and Chris to the Executive Team. Together they bring decades of experience and diverse perspectives to our executive leadership,” said Costa. “Both are well respected for their pragmatic leadership and for their dedication to transforming Eastman into a leading material innovation company. They have been instrumental in driving Eastman’s innovation-driven growth strategy and to fostering stronger collaboration between our commercial and technology teams, creating an outcome-driven culture that is more agile and closer to the customer.”