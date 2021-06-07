Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with BrainBox AI

WARWICK, NY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) , (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced its wholly owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems has entered into an agreement with BrainBox AI to explore opportunities to introduce its self-adapting artificial intelligence technology to the Company’s customers in the greater New York metropolitan area.

With Ozop expanding its reach as a recently approved PowerReady contractor with the Joint Utilities of New York, it will begin referring BrainBox AI’s autonomous AI technology to proactively optimize one of the world’s largest energy consumers and greenhouse gas emitters: Buildings. It is often unperceived that one of the leading contributors of energy usage comes from buildings’ Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. In fact, 45% of commercial buildings’ energy consumption comes from HVAC, of which 30% is usually wasted. Using deep learning, cloud-based computing, and a proprietary process, BrainBox AI’s deep learning engine autonomously and granularly optimizes existing HVAC systems in real time for maximum impact on energy consumption, carbon footprint and building operations.

“Since first reading about BrainBox AI in Time Magazine last year as one of the Best Inventions of 2020, I have been eager to offer its game-changing technology to our customers,” stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. “We will initially refer their solutions to building owners here in New York over the next few months, with the end goal to become a national reseller as we expand into new markets. Along with our (patent pending) Neo-Grid technology, we wish to make a positive impact in our country’s energy transition challenges.”

For more information on OZSC please follow on the link, www.OzopEnergy.com.

For more information on BrainBox AI please follow on the link, www.brainboxai.com

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozope n ergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.