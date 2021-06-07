

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2021 / 17:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Vorsteher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMT Scharf AG

b) LEI

529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5BC0

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 1,600 subscription rights within the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

