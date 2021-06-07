 
Valbiotis Appoints Sébastien Bessy, International Expert in Consumer Healthcare, as Chief Operating Marketing and Business Officer

Press release

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the appointment of Sébastien BESSY as Chief Operating Marketing and Business Officer.

As of June 8, 2021, Sébastien BESSY will be responsible for the global deployment and coordination of the international strategy related to Valbiotis’ marketing and commercial development in order to support the growth of the Company, and strengthen and develop strategic alliances.
Furthermore, Sébastien BESSY, as a member of the Strategic Direction Board and then of the Supervisory Board of Valbiotis since 2014, will become a member of the Board of Directors as of his appointment.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Sébastien BESSY to the Valbiotis Board of Directors. He will drive the Company's ambition at a pivotal time as we prepare the market launch of our first four active substances in development. Sébastien BESSY has in-depth knowledge of the challenges of the healthcare sector with over 20 years of experience in Consumer Healthcare at international pharmaceutical groups. His highly strategic expertise in key markets is a crucial asset that will enable Valbiotis to accelerate its momentum in the future and to strengthen and develop alliances. With our multitarget active substances, we aim to transform the health experiences of millions of people around the world. The appointment of Sébastien BESSY is perfectly in tune with this objective, and the ability to establish our products thanks to high level market expertise will be a decisive asset in shaping Valbiotis' success."

Sébastien BESSY is an expert in the Consumer Healthcare sector, having held various marketing and innovation positions at major pharmaceutical companies over the past 20 years. He has unique international experience, both operational and strategic, in consumer marketing and product innovation, particularly in Europe, Asia including China, North America and Latin America.

During his last 6 years at Ipsen, Sébastien BESSY held the positions of Vice-President Global Marketing & Portfolio Strategy Consumer Healthcare and Vice-President Global Strategic Operations Consumer Healthcare. Prior to joining Ipsen, Sébastien BESSY previously held the positions of Managing Director Europe at Biofortis, a subsidiary of Mérieux Nutrisciences, Global Director of "Probiotic Platform" Innovation at Merck Consumer Healthcare, Global Strategic Marketing Director at Merck Consumer Healthcare and Global Marketing Manager at Reckitt Benckiser.

