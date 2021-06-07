Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 pm ET.
Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005554/en/
