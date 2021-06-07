 
TGR FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TGR Financial, Inc. - TGRF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 17:37  |  65   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF) to First Foundation Inc. (NasdaqGM: FFWM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TGR will receive only 0.6068 of a share of First Foundation for each share of TGR that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-tgrf/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



