Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par enabling further execution of the M&A pipeline

Monday, June 7, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Subsequent bond issue of EUR 150 million with an outstanding volume of EUR 270 million

Total framework increased to up to EUR 350 million, following written procedure

Well oversubscribed, issued at 102%

7 June 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has, following a book building process, successfully placed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 150 million under its existing senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0015194527) (the "Bond" and the transaction is referred to as the "Subsequent Bond Issue" or the "Subsequent Bonds").

The transaction was well received by the market with both existing and new investors primarily based in the Nordics, continental Europe and North America participating. The Subsequent Bond Issue was strongly oversubscribed which allowed the Subsequent Bonds to be priced at 102% of par.