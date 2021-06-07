 
checkAd

Alternus Energy Group (ALT) Acquires a Majority Interest in Netherlands-based Unisun Energy Holding B.V to Become a Vertically Integrated Independent Power Producer and Adds Over 250 MWp of Early-stage Solar PV Projects to its Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 17:50  |  73   |   |   

Dublin, Ireland, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pan-European independent power producer (“IPP”), Alternus Energy Group Plc (NOTC: ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”), is excited to announce the recent acquisition of 60% of the share capital in Unisun Energy Holding B.V (Unisun), a Netherlands-based developer, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service provider of clean and sustainable energy solutions across Europe.

The acquisition makes Alternus a fully vertically integrated independent solar power producer with activities in all elements of the solar PV value chain from project development and construction to operations and maintenance. Unisun supports Alternus in its goal to become a leading pan-European renewable energy company. It also provides a strong platform for growth in the Netherlands energy market with the addition of over 250 MW of solar projects at various stages of development.

“This is truly significant development for Alternus. Unisun has a highly experienced and dedicated team that has a proven track record in successfully delivering high quality renewables projects in multiple countries in Europe. With this team and along with our recently recruited and experienced CTO, Gary Swan, we now have the proven ability to develop and construct our own solar PV parks. This capability will allow us to reduce the initial build costs and generate long-term operational savings. The lower capital costs reduce our need for external capital as the EPC margins otherwise paid to third parties can now be reinvested, thus creating immediate and lasting shareholder value. We can also plan more effectively to execute on our current 1.4 GW contracted backlog,” said Vincent Browne, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alternus.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, Unisun Energy Holding B.V is led by industry veterans CEO Andre Kempenaars and COO Leon Heijkoop, who between them have constructed and operated over 500 MW of wind and solar projects over the past decade. The Unisun team currently totals 10 international industry specialists, who have collectively managed and successfully completed over 1 GW of energy projects in their careers to date. With this expertise the Unisun Energy team encapsulate a wealth of technical expertise, proven process management and track record characteristics. Unisun also provides O&M services to existing customers through its wholly owned subsidiary Uper Energy Europe B.V.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alternus Energy Group (ALT) Acquires a Majority Interest in Netherlands-based Unisun Energy Holding B.V to Become a Vertically Integrated Independent Power Producer and Adds Over 250 MWp of Early-stage Solar PV Projects to its Portfolio Dublin, Ireland, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Pan-European independent power producer (“IPP”), Alternus Energy Group Plc (NOTC: ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”), is excited to announce the recent acquisition of 60% of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board