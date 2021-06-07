Alternus Energy Group (ALT) Acquires a Majority Interest in Netherlands-based Unisun Energy Holding B.V to Become a Vertically Integrated Independent Power Producer and Adds Over 250 MWp of Early-stage Solar PV Projects to its Portfolio

The acquisition makes Alternus a fully vertically integrated independent solar power producer with activities in all elements of the solar PV value chain from project development and construction to operations and maintenance. Unisun supports Alternus in its goal to become a leading pan-European renewable energy company. It also provides a strong platform for growth in the Netherlands energy market with the addition of over 250 MW of solar projects at various stages of development.

Dublin, Ireland, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pan-European independent power producer (“IPP”), Alternus Energy Group Plc (NOTC: ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”), is excited to announce the recent acquisition of 60% of the share capital in Unisun Energy Holding B.V (Unisun), a Netherlands-based developer, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service provider of clean and sustainable energy solutions across Europe.

“This is truly significant development for Alternus. Unisun has a highly experienced and dedicated team that has a proven track record in successfully delivering high quality renewables projects in multiple countries in Europe. With this team and along with our recently recruited and experienced CTO, Gary Swan, we now have the proven ability to develop and construct our own solar PV parks. This capability will allow us to reduce the initial build costs and generate long-term operational savings. The lower capital costs reduce our need for external capital as the EPC margins otherwise paid to third parties can now be reinvested, thus creating immediate and lasting shareholder value. We can also plan more effectively to execute on our current 1.4 GW contracted backlog,” said Vincent Browne, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alternus.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, Unisun Energy Holding B.V is led by industry veterans CEO Andre Kempenaars and COO Leon Heijkoop, who between them have constructed and operated over 500 MW of wind and solar projects over the past decade. The Unisun team currently totals 10 international industry specialists, who have collectively managed and successfully completed over 1 GW of energy projects in their careers to date. With this expertise the Unisun Energy team encapsulate a wealth of technical expertise, proven process management and track record characteristics. Unisun also provides O&M services to existing customers through its wholly owned subsidiary Uper Energy Europe B.V.