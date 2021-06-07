 
checkAd

VINCI pledges to promote apprenticeships through a partnership with JobIRL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 17:45  |  61   |   |   

Press release
Rueil-Malmaison, 7 June 2021

VINCI pledges to promote apprenticeships through a partnership with JobIRL

  • Launch of a platform combining apprenticeship and training opportunities linked to VINCI’s businesses
  • 2,000 young people recruited by VINCI every year on apprenticeship or professional training contracts

In partnership with JobIRL, VINCI is launching a unique platform to enable young people to access apprenticeship contracts with the Group as well as associated training courses.

The platform is accessible at www.JobIRL.com/VINCI and is open to all young people aged 15 and over who want to embark on an apprenticeship, from initial training to the highest levels of qualification.

Thanks to a bespoke algorithm created to compile training and work-study opportunities, in just a few clicks users can apply directly to VINCI offers in France that correspond with training courses given by over 500 institutions throughout the country. The courses are chosen for the high quality of their content as well as their relevance for the construction, energy and concessions business lines.

By combining theory and professional practice at companies, work-study programmes are the ideal solution for long-term employability for young people. In order to boost the appeal of this exciting, rigorous and future-facing profession, VINCI is recruiting 2,000 young people on apprenticeship and professional training contracts every year.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy, employing over 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

About JobIRL
JobIRL is a social and educational association governed by the French law of 1901. It aims to connect the 29 million people in employment in France with the 8 million young people seeking career guidance. By combining digital technology with field operations, this intergenerational solidarity project invites people working in all professions to tell their story and show young people – secondary school, sixth form and university students, as well as people in professional integration programmes – what they do. In 2013, JobIRL launched the first career guidance network connecting young people with working professionals. The platform has over 70,000 active members, including 6,200 professionals, and over 1,200 communities for different professions, enabling young people to freely communicate with workers and other students so they can access career guidance as well as internship and work-study opportunities. The association has also rolled out an equal opportunity programme, “Connect with your future”, across France. In 2021, 12,000 young people will benefit. www.jobirl.com

Press Contact

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI pledges to promote apprenticeships through a partnership with JobIRL Press releaseRueil-Malmaison, 7 June 2021 VINCI pledges to promote apprenticeships through a partnership with JobIRL Launch of a platform combining apprenticeship and training opportunities linked to VINCI’s businesses2,000 young people recruited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board