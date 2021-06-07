 
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of May 31, 2021

07.06.2021   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE        

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of May 31, 2021

Clichy, France – 07 June 2021

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:

  • 66,825,040 voting rights,
  • 66,379,126 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021

Attachment





